One Nittany Lion has a new award to add to her trophy case.

Penn State sophomore midfielder, Kristin O'Neill was announced as the Big Ten's Midfielder of the Week Tuesday, the first of her career.

KO doing KO things…Sophomore, Kristen O’Neill picking up her first Big Ten Midfielder of the Week honors.O’Neill combined for 10 points on 7 goals and 3 assists.🤯 She tallied 5 draw controls, 2 caused turnovers, and a ground ball.🤩https://t.co/SHXqytE6CI#WeAre pic.twitter.com/2n3WQ01f7p — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) March 15, 2022

In the ranked win over No. 21 James Madison, O'Neill led the way with five points on four goals and an assist.

Three days later in a blowout victory over St. Joseph's, O'Neill led the Nittany Lions in points with five on three goals and two assists.

This is Penn State's second weekly award as freshman midfielder Brooke Hoss was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Mar. 1.

O'Neill and the Nittany Lions are set to continue their two-game win streak as it heads to Towson on Mar. 15.

MORE LACROSSE CONTENT