Penn State's standout sophomore was recognized on a national scale Monday.
Kristin O’Neill was named an All-American honorable mention by Inside Lacrosse.
Another post-season honor for Kristin O'Neill as she was named an All-American Honorable Mention by Inside Lacrosse on Monday.https://t.co/UpINLhgJMV#WeAre— Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) May 23, 2022
O’Neill was also named to the All-Region first team and All-Big Ten first team following the 2022 season.
The midfielder lead the Nittany Lions in scoring with 39 goals and 51 points.
