Women's Lacrosse vs. Pitt, O'Neill

Penn State's Kristin O'Neill (19) prepares to shoot the ball during Penn State's game against Pitt at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Panthers 15-7.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State's standout sophomore was recognized on a national scale Monday. 

Kristin O’Neill was named an All-American honorable mention by Inside Lacrosse.

O’Neill was also named to the All-Region first team and All-Big Ten first team following the 2022 season. 

The midfielder lead the Nittany Lions in scoring with 39 goals and 51 points.

