The Tewaaraton Foundation released its first Tewaaraton Award Watch List for the 2022 season.

Among the list, which includes the top players across all divisions of the NCAA, is Penn State sophomore Kristin O’Neill.

Sophomore Kristin O'Neill was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List today.The list includes the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlights the early contenders for the 2022 Tewaaraton Award.https://t.co/cd5qIllPOB#WeAre pic.twitter.com/prED8T1QZW — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) February 11, 2022

The midfielder has earned her spot as a contender for the award, which recognizes the most outstanding players in college men’s and women’s lacrosse.

She'll get the chance to take the field for the first time this season when Penn State takes on Drexel on Wednesday.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s lacrosse to see youth at midfield A potential bounce-back season is in the works for Penn State as it looks to turn the page a…