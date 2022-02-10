Women's Lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins, players

Attacker Aurora Cordingley (45) tries to shoot but is blocked by defender Alyssa Sloane (35) and midfielder Kristin O'Neill (19) during Penn State's women's lacrosse game against Johns Hopkinson Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 13-11.

 Chloe Trieff

The Tewaaraton Foundation released its first Tewaaraton Award Watch List for the 2022 season.

Among the list, which includes the top players across all divisions of the NCAA, is Penn State sophomore Kristin O’Neill.

The midfielder has earned her spot as a contender for the award, which recognizes the most outstanding players in college men’s and women’s lacrosse.

She'll get the chance to take the field for the first time this season when Penn State takes on Drexel on Wednesday.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags