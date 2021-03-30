Kristin O’Neill's run as one of the top youngsters in the Big Ten has gotten even more fruitful.

The freshman was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Tuesday after her performances at Ohio State.

Your #B1GWLax Freshman #PlayeroftheWeek is Kristin O’Neill of @PennStateWLAX 👏🥍 Recorded three goals, three ground balls and three caused turnovers on the week🥍 Her 19 goals and 24 points lead all #B1G freshmen this season.#B1G 📰 https://t.co/KpD4dHMvtH pic.twitter.com/EXuJbUP2HD — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) March 30, 2021

O’Neill finished this past weekend with three goals, three ground balls and three caused turnovers.

She has 19 goals and 24 points, which gives her the lead for all points amongst Big Ten freshmen this season.

O'Neill now has four Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards to her credit this season.

