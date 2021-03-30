Penn State women's lacrosse, O'Neill (2)

Penn State's Kristin O'Neill (19) against Rutgers on Feb. 14, 2021. O'Neill had 4 goals, 2 assists in her Penn State debut as the No. 21 Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers, 20-11. Photo/Craig Houtz

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Kristin O’Neill's run as one of the top youngsters in the Big Ten has gotten even more fruitful.

The freshman was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Tuesday after her performances at Ohio State.

O’Neill finished this past weekend with three goals, three ground balls and three caused turnovers.

She has 19 goals and 24 points, which gives her the lead for all points amongst Big Ten freshmen this season.

O'Neill now has four Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards to her credit this season.

