Penn State's Kristin O'Neill (19) against Rutgers on Feb. 14, 2021. O'Neill had 4 goals, 2 assists in her Penn State debut as the No. 21 Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers, 20-11. Photo/Craig Houtz

Penn State freshman Kristin O'Neill was recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for her performance in the Nittany Lions' two games against Michigan.

In the first contest, O'Neill led the Nittany Lions with four points on four goals.

O'Neill had three points on two goals and one assist in the overtime win over the Wolverines in the second game.

On the season, O'Neill has 21 points on 16 goals and five assists. She is third on the team in points behind Maria Auth, and Kara Nealon.

The freshman and Penn State will head to Columbus to take on Ohio State on March 26.

