Penn State's Kristin O'Neill is continuing to dominate the Big Ten in her freshman year, and her play is not going unnoticed.

The Odenton, Maryland, native was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after her performances against No. 20 Johns Hopkins and No. 9 Maryland.

O’Neill tallied six goals and one assist between the two games. Against the Terrapins, O’Neill tied her career high in points with six and set a new career high in goals with five.

Through 10 conference games, O'Neill holds five Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

