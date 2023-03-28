Women's LAX vs Towson, Hollin and Saltz

Penn State defender Ellie Hollin (16) blocks Towson's attackers so midfielder Lauren Saltz (13) can scoop the ground ball against Towson on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 13-12.

Penn State defender Ellie Hollin was named the IWLCA and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts in a 2-0 week.

The sophomore defender from Monkton, Maryland, was a big factor in the 13-3 win over Ohio State, scooping five ground balls and causing five turnovers.

Hollin has started all 10 games she has played in so far this season, causing 17 turnovers, picking up 21 ground balls and controlling 12 draws.

All are career highs for Hollin with five games still remaining in the regular season.

