After finishing up their season in April, two Penn State players have been named to the IWLCA’s All-West/Midwest Region teams.

Olivia Dirks, who won Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and was selected to the All-Big Ten First Team, now has another 2021 honor to her name, being selected to the IWLCA All-West/Midwest First Team.

Despite a 4-9 season from the Nittany Lions, Dirks shined all season long, compiling 31 goals while also leading the team in draws and caused turnovers with 78 and 18, respectfully.

As for the other Penn Stater named to an IWLCA honorary team, Maria Auth was named to the All-West/Midwest Second Team after leading the Nittany Lions with 34 goals in her graduate season. to finish her college career ranked sixth in program history career goals.

Auth was also named Second Team All-Big Ten and finished her career ranked No. 6 in program history for goals.

