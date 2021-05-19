After finishing up their season in April, two Penn State players have been named to the IWLCA’s All-West/Midwest Region teams.
Olivia Dirks, who won Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and was selected to the All-Big Ten First Team, now has another 2021 honor to her name, being selected to the IWLCA All-West/Midwest First Team.
Congrats to Olivia Dirks on earning First Team All-West/Midwest Region by the @IWLCA! Dirks led the Big Ten in DC per game (6.0) and led PSU in CT (18) to go with 31 goals and 12 assists. #WeAre #HipHipLetItRip pic.twitter.com/QrB9edJmbT— Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) May 19, 2021
Despite a 4-9 season from the Nittany Lions, Dirks shined all season long, compiling 31 goals while also leading the team in draws and caused turnovers with 78 and 18, respectfully.
As for the other Penn Stater named to an IWLCA honorary team, Maria Auth was named to the All-West/Midwest Second Team after leading the Nittany Lions with 34 goals in her graduate season. to finish her college career ranked sixth in program history career goals.
Congrats to Maria Auth on being named Second Team All-West/Midwest Region by the @IWLCA! Auth led the Nittany Lions with 46 points and 34 goals! She ended her PSU career 7th all-time in points (226), 6th in goals (160) and 11th in assists (60)! #WeAre #HipHipLetItRip pic.twitter.com/Lt5awmYJhk— Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) May 19, 2021
Auth was also named Second Team All-Big Ten and finished her career ranked No. 6 in program history for goals.
