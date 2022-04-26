WLAX 4/16 Hoss

Penn State's Midfielder Brooke Hoss (1) grabs a high pass before scoring. In Penn State's Women's Lacrosse game vs. Michigan. In overtime Michigan would win 8-7 on Saturday April 16, 2022 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State's Brooke Hoss was back in the conference weekly awards on Tuesday

Scoring three goals in the first quarter of the Nittany Lions' matchup with Rutgers, the West Sayville, New York, native was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

The first-year player posted her hat trick with just five shots on goal all game in what was only her fourth career start.

Hoss has recorded a goal in each of the last three contests for Penn State, and she now has three hat tricks on the year.

