Penn State's Brooke Hoss was back in the conference weekly awards on Tuesday

Scoring three goals in the first quarter of the Nittany Lions' matchup with Rutgers, the West Sayville, New York, native was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨Brooke Hoss of @PennStateWLAX is the #B1GWLAX Freshman of the Week!🥍 ‍ 3 goals (all in 1st quarter) on 7 shots in PSU's conference game at Rutgers April 23🥍 ‍ Also finished 2nd on team with 4 draw controls in the contest🗞 https://t.co/pSgxXuJbDj pic.twitter.com/Ro3AXbZt5N — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) April 26, 2022

The first-year player posted her hat trick with just five shots on goal all game in what was only her fourth career start.

Hoss has recorded a goal in each of the last three contests for Penn State, and she now has three hat tricks on the year.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE