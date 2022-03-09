Ending a four-game road streak with an indoor home opener at Holuba Hall on Wednesday, Penn State redeemed itself on the indoor field with a 14-10 win over James Madison.

The first period was neck-and-neck with the Nittany Lions and the Dukes each putting down two goals.

Penn State pulled through with a narrow 6-5 lead at the half.

The Nittany Lions widened their lead in the second half, scoring five straight goals in the third period to increase the score to 11-8.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the game tightened up, but the Nittany Lions ultimately pulled through, scoring three goals to win.

Graduate student attacker Taylor Regan, freshman midfielder Brooke Hoss and sophomore midfielder Kristin O’Neil led in goals for the game, with O’Neil leading the Nittany Lions for the season with a total of 14 goals.

Another tight one

The Nittany Lions have been giving fans a good share of cardio this season with many narrow wins.

Like many other games this season, there was no clear winner in the first half. However, the blue and white pulled through early in the third quarter, widening the score to 11-8.

In the fourth quarter, the game narrowed once again with there being a fear that it could be another close game for the blue and white.

While the Nittany Lions have yet to face many of their tougher opponents this season, they’ve certainly seen their fair share of close competition thus far.

Regan shines

Named to the 2022 Big Ten “Players to Watch” list, Regan has started a very successful first season with the Nittany Lions.

With 10 goals, three of which came against James Madison, the former UVA player has certainly proven herself worthy of her praise.

Penn State has its goalie?

Throughout the season, it hasn’t been clear which of Penn State’s goalies is the starter, but it seems that coach Missy Doherty may have made her choice.

Freshman Ashley Bowan played all of Wednesday’s game and performed significantly better than she had previously this season, making five saves with an overall save percentage of .333.

Bowan’s first collegiate season has had somewhat of a rocky start, but her performance against the Dukes may have been just enough to prove her worthy of the starting position.

