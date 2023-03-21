Pitt’s late comeback bid fell just short as No. 20 Penn State held on against the Panthers at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

With a 15-12 victory, the Nittany Lions clinched their first .500 or better season since 2018.

Penn State played very conservatively in the fourth quarter, trying to run the clock down throughout the frame as they had what seemed to be a comfortable lead.

Pitt did not take kindly to that, as they would rally in the quarter to make the game much closer than what the Nittany Lions could have expected.

Penn State jumped to an early 1-0 lead over the Panthers thanks to Kayla Abernathy’s fifth marker of the season with 13:47 left in the first. Her second of the game came just one minute later.

It was all Nittany Lions in the early parts of the game, but that didn’t phase the Panthers. Pitt scored on its first possession of the game at the 11:11 marker in the first quarter making it 2-1 in favor of the blue and white.

That didn’t affect the Nittany Lions at all as Penn State would come right back down the field and Kara Nealon finished the goal to restore the two-goal lead.

Following the third Nittany Lion tally, the Pitt defense began to find its stride and contain the blue and white offensive.

Pitt tallied a goal to make it 3-2 on a short offensive burst for the Panthers.

The teams continued to work through a standstill when Penn State took a foul and put Pittsburgh on the man-up with just under four minutes to go in the first quarter.

Penn State scored their fourth goal thanks to a shot from Brooke Hoss while the Panthers were on the man-up to make it 4-2 Nittany Lions.

Pitt started off the second quarter on the offensive following their failed man-up opportunity at the end of the first. The Panthers scored on this possession, cutting the blue and white lead in half.

Jenna Hendrickson notched the tying goal for the blue and gold, her second of the game, with 11:17 remaining in the first half.

Kristin O’Neill scored her 100th goal and 32nd on the season to reinstate the Nittany Lion lead in the second. O’Neill’s goal was followed by Hoss’s second of the afternoon giving Penn State a 6-4 lead.

The teams traded goals in the following minutes of the second quarter, and Hoss scored her hat-trick goal to make the game 7-5 Penn State.

The Nittany Lions thought they had a goal, only to have it waved off by the officials. After the review, the call was overturned, resulting in an 8-5 lead for the blue and white.

Penn State scored its ninth of the game and third consecutive goal thanks to a shot from Meghan Murray. Pitt then took its first timeout of the half in an attempt to regather itself and eliminate the Nittany Lion momentum.

Following the timeout, Hendrickson scored her second of the game for the Panthers to make it 9-6 Penn State.

The Nittany Lions closed out the half maintaining their three goal lead over the blue and gold.

Penn State came out flying in the second half, scoring a goal in the first 15 seconds of play in the new half to give them a 10-6 lead.

Pittsburgh thought it had an immediate answer, but the goal was nullified due to a crease violation.

Abernathy had the answer for the Nittany Lions, capitalizing on the crease violation for her third of the game.

The teams then traded goals a few minutes later, including a player-up goal for the Panthers, 12-7 Nittany Lions with Pittsburgh narrowing in on the Penn State lead.

Immediately following the faceoff, Pitt fouled and sent the blue and white on a player-up opportunity. The Panthers tallied their next goal right after they killed off the penalty, bringing them closer to the Nittany Lions in what was then a four-goal game.

Penn State controlled the game once again, scoring twice to make it a six-goal game. The blue and white also controlled the faceoff circle for most of the game.

After a long period of stalemate defense, Pitt finally ended the game’s scoring drought at the hands of Ava Washington, making the score 14-9 in favor of the Nittany Lions. The Panthers tallied their second in as many minutes to make it 15-10.

Pitt scored two more goals, making it 14-12 late in the fourth frame, in a dominant quarter from the Panthers. The Nittany Lions were outscored 4-1 in the fourth quarter.

Hoss scored her fourth goal of the game with 1:40 left in the game to give the blue and white some insurance.

