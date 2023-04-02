It wasn’t a Big Ten matchup, but rather a fight against the Big Red.

Nonconference play concluded when the Nittany Lions defeated Cornell 13-10.

“Every time we play Cornell, it’s always a battle,” coach Missy Doherty said. “They just work really hard. They’re really well-coached, and they’re very efficient in the things that they do.”

Both goalies were heavily tested with free position shots and had 17 saves combined.

Penn State wasted no time, as Kristin O’Neill scored within the first 30 seconds of the game.

Katie Castiello came up big for Cornell to even things up within the opening minutes, but there was no stopping Meghan Murray after she received a pass in-stride from Kayla Abernathy.

Murray secured her hat trick with three minutes still remaining in the first quarter.

Cornell had a few free-position chances, but Penn State goalkeeper Ashley Bowan came up with strong saves.

The Big Red was unable to contain the Nittany Lion attack in the first quarter, but in the second, it outscored Penn State 3-2.

“They switched to that zone and we scouted both defenses, so we were pretty prepared for both,” O’Neill said. “[But] they definitely packed in a little bit more and didn’t pressure out as far so it took us a little bit to get used to that.”

Kylie Gelabert started off that second quarter quickly with a score after the Big Red won the opening draw control.

Amanda Cramer and Caitlin Slaminko also added scores before the half.

O’Neill scored her 39th goal of the season in the second quarter, which matched her season total last year.

After allowing a goal to Brooke Barger that was assisted by O’Neill, Cornell goalkeeper Ellie Horner stepped up.

First, she shut down Gretchen Gilmore by putting her stick down for the save before the ball could get to the back of the net.

When O’Neill was awarded a free position shot, Horner reacted upon instincts with another pivotal block for the Big Red.

At halftime, Penn State only had a two-shot lead, up 7-5.

Josie Vogel came out firing in the third quarter with a score in the first minute after the half.

The Big Red had a chance to tie things up early, but Cramer’s free position shot was blocked by Bowan.

Cramer later scored her second of the game, tying things up with just under ten minutes to go in the third quarter.

The red and white contained the blue and white’s attack and didn’t allow it many looks close to the cage.

Maggie Pons scored her 17th goal of the season after working around the left side of the cage to give Cornell its first lead of the matchup.

Penn State tied the game after O’Neill fired a free position shot. With that goal, the junior broke her career-high mark in scoring.

“Oh, that’s awesome,” O’Neill said. “I mean, I didn’t even know that, but I think that just shows what our team can do.”

Both teams played aggressive defense, and Bowan and Horner made key stops throughout.

Murray netted her second free-position shot of the day to put the lead back in the hands of Penn State.

The score at the end of the third quarter was 9-8, and it would come down to those final moments in the fourth quarter to decide the winner.

Several members of the blue and white received yellow cards, which put them in woman-down situations to fight through.

“In our ride, we’re playing hard and trying to go after the ball,” Doherty said. “Sometimes [yellow cards] happen, but we need to be a little more disciplined there to ride and run with them, but overall, I don’t mind them working hard.”

With just under 12 minutes left to play, O’Neill fell to the ground just as her shot landed in the back of the cage to extend Penn State’s lead to two, 10-8 the score.

The free position shots allowed Penn State to push past any deficits faced — Gilmore extended the lead to three at the ten minute mark.

Surrounded by defenders, Emma Kelly weaved one past Horner while she fell face-first into the turf.

Just 18 seconds later, Kara Nealon added another for Penn State making it six unanswered for the Nittany Lions.

However, Cramer didn’t want to accept that fate and secured her hat trick of the game with a score late in the fourth quarter.

Slaminko achieved her 10th goal of the season off another free position shot which cut the Nittany Lion lead back down to three.

The blue and white was able to hold on against the Big Red and win by three.

Next, the squad travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face the Wolverines as only Big Ten matchups remain.

