The 2021 Big Ten Women's Lacrosse Tournament is coming to Happy Valley.

All seven women's lacrosse teams in the Big Ten will gather at Penn State's Panzer Stadium at the end of April to compete in the conference tournament.

The tournament will run from Apr. 29 to May 2. Tickets will not be sold to the public.

The last time the Nittany Lions hosted the tournament came in 2012.

