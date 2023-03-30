It was a top-20 matchup in primetime Thursday night between two of the Big Ten’s best, No. 18 Penn State and No. 2 Northwestern.

Thanks to dominant first and third quarters, the Wildcat offense was simply too much for the Nittany Lions. The blue and white fell 19-9, dropping it to 9-3 on the season with its first Big Ten loss.

As is usually the case between two top teams, both sides felt each other out over the course of the first five minutes.

Breaking the back and forth was a penalty against the Wildcats, providing the Nittany Lions with a man-up opportunity. Brooke Hoss took advantage and gave the visiting squad a 1-0 advantage.

In the blink of an eye, Northwestern took full control of the game, scoring three goals in 59 seconds and netting another 26 seconds later to take a 4-1 lead.

About halfway through the first frame, goalkeeper Ashley Bowan made a great stop to seemingly stop the bleeding for Penn State, but an offensive violation on the other side set up a fifth unanswered goal for Northwestern.

Before the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats continued to pour it on, tacking on two more goals to make it 7-1, as Northwestern attackman Izzy Scane improved her nation-leading goal total to 57.

The draw struggles continued into the second frame for the Nittany Lions, as the home squad would net an eighth in a row to make it 8-1.

Just over two minutes into the quarter, Hoss would reintroduce Penn State to the back of the net, as her second tally broke the near 12-minute scoreless drought for the away team to make it 8-2.

The momentum started to slowly build for the blue and white with a sustained offensive possession off the draw. Gretchen Gilmore scored her 23rd goal of the season to claw the visiting team one closer.

Penn State continued to build momentum; even after going down a player, the Nittany Lions caused a turnover that led to another Gilmore goal, just barely beating the shot clock to make it 8-4.

The visiting squad continued to find its stride, piecing together great defensive possessions and great rides to cause turnovers. Off of one of those turnovers, Kayla Abernathy cashed in and brought the blue and white within three.

Two minutes later, Northwestern was able to put a halt to the Penn State run with Scane netting her fourth of the game to make it 9-5.

The Nittany Lion defense was swarming, causing 11 turnovers in the first half alone — the blue and white force 10.64 a game so far on the season.

The defense led to offense, as Meghan Murray got on the scoreboard with her first of the game to make it 9-6. Then with just five seconds left in the half, Kristin O’Neill found her first as well.

Penn State outscored Northwestern 6-2 in the second quarter, bringing it to a 9-7 score at halftime.

The run was a result of the visiting defense finding its footing and causing turnovers. In return, the extra possessions allowed the Nittany Lions to find their rhythm on offense.

After it looked like Penn State would continue the rhythm to open the second half, a missed free position shot for the away team created some juice for Northwestern, leading to three straight to make it a 12-7 advantage.

The struggle on the draws exposed the blue and white again in the third quarter, as the Wildcats put another on the scoreboard and continued to pepper Bowan with high-quality shots.

Bowan answered the call on the aforementioned opportunities, leading to a successful clear and eventual third goal by Gilmore to make it 13-8.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t find that previous momentum and surrendered two more goals before the end of the quarter, making it 15-8 heading into the final 15 minutes.

It didn’t get much prettier in the fourth quarter, as Northwestern opened up the final frame with four more unanswered scores.

With a number of missed shots and turnovers, the visiting squad lacked the rhythm it held earlier in the game.

Some back and forth play would result in an Alaina Hamood score for Penn State, breaking the scoring run by the Wildcats and bringing the score to 19-9.

From there, Northwestern ran the clock out on the Nittany Lions, keeping the score 19-9 as the final.

Penn State will look to bounce back Sunday, as it returns home to take on Cornell.

