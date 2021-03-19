Penn State’s defense was strong in the opening 30 minutes Friday.

The Wolverines, however, proved to be too strong of a force down the stretch as they defeated the Nittany Lions to hand the blue and white its third-straight loss.

Defense has been a key aspect of the game that this Penn State team has bouts of success in throughout the game but has had difficulty keeping consistent.

In comparison to the play against Northwestern, Penn State was able to show some improvement when it came to the defensive side of the field.

But at the beginning of the second half, the Wolverines scored four goals back-to-back which gave them a strong lead.

Instead of becoming frustrated, though, the Nittany Lions continued to persist and make the gap smaller as the half progressed.

Going into the game, the two teams were evenly matched with one another — just one spot difference in the rankings — so it was an inevitably close game.

While defense was hard for Penn State to maintain, its inability to win the draw controls on offense further intensified its disadvantage.

The Nittany Lions outshot the Wolverines, but the maize and blue team had over double the amount of saves as Penn State that made a considerable difference.

According to coach Missy Doherty, the fact that Penn State was frequently unable to find the back of the net hindered its success on offense.

While defense and offense needed to work together in order to have achieved a win, Friday’s offense was not a reflection of a winning team.

“They were 9-for-14 and we were 5-for-20. We have to find a way to put our shots away. We have the opportunity but our flow was just off offensively the entire game,” Doherty said. “I don’t think we were necessarily seeing each other really well. Our movement has to improve and we have to find a way to put our shots away.”

Doherty viewed the offense as the position that needed the most improvement. The team was given opportunities but was not able to capitalize off of them.

It can be summed up in one theme: A more aggressive offensive approach is needed.

Doherty noted that while the defense did have some issues during the game, it was ultimately the fact that the offense was unable to work together that impaired the team.

“Attack, coming down, just did not give us those momentum moments. The defense did enough, but we just could not make it work today,” Doherty said.

The Wolverines’ strong start to the second half was a result of their confidence going onto the field. While this type of play would have helped Penn State stay in the game, they were no match for Michigan’s determination.

“Certainly coming out of half time, we were hoping to do what Michigan did [score back-to-back goals]. They came out not hesitating,” Doherty said. “One second, they are going hard and you can see that paid off for them. I think we were hesitating the entire game. We were hesitating in our clears and in our offense. I think that just led to the point difference.”

Fifth-year attacker Maria Auth had a similar viewpoint to Doherty on the offense’s play.

As a veteran member of the attack, Auth was able to put two on the board for her team during the game, but that was not enough.

“When the other team goes on a big run like that you just can not get down. You have to keep fighting. It was an exciting pace of play, but we also need to get some momentum back on our side for moments like that,” Auth said.

However, Auth is supporting the mindset of “it is what it is.” While the Nittany Lions may have not played their best game of the season. There are more opportunities for them to prove themselves.

“Michigan played a hard game. We just got beat today, and we have to be able to take lessons from this game. It is important to move on, because we play them again Sunday — so it's a quick turn around. We cannot hang our heads,” Auth said.

Ultimately, Penn State does not have time to think about its loss because it will face Michigan again this upcoming Sunday at home.

And to its leaders, mental preparation will be most beneficial for the Nittany Lions.

“Recovery is a big thing. Physically, just taking care of our bodies, and then mentally we have to watch film and go over some things but nothing major, getting back to who we are as Penn State lacrosse and focusing on what we do best,” Auth said.