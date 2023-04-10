After losing a tough game 10-8 at Michigan, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot in the rankings to No. 18.

The blue and white could not dig itself out of an early hole this past Saturday despite multiple chances to tie the game. The loss was the lone game of the week for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions close out the regular season this week, as No. 10 Maryland comes to town on Thursday, then Saturday Penn State heads to No. 25 Johns Hopkins to end the season.

After the end of the regular season, the blue and white looks forward to the Big Ten Tournament and potentially beyond.

