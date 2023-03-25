Penn State hosted Big Ten rival Ohio State on Saturday at home in Panzer Stadium.

The Nittany Lions continued their win streak as they defeated the Buckeyes 13-3 to improve to 9-2 this season and bring the win streak up to five games.

The first period kicked off as the Buckeyes gained possession at faceoff. Ohio State looked to start the game quickly, but strong defense from junior Alaina Hamood caused Penn State to take the ball.

With less than 10 minutes left on the clock, junior midfielder Kayla Abernathy scored a goal giving Penn State a lead of 1-0. As the quarter continued, it seemed Ohio State couldn't keep hold of the ball for long before a Nittany Lion came to cause a turnover.

The strong offensive presence of Penn State grew, as senior midfielder Meghan Murray scored her 13th goal of the season and brought it to 2-0. The Buckeyes responded by calling a timeout with less than six minutes remaining in the first.

The gifts continued to be given as junior attacker Gretchen Gilmore scored with an assist from Murray to further the lead of 3-0. The score remained the same as the first quarter came to an end.

The second period started in favor of the blue and white as it continued to heavily defend the goal, with Ohio State eager to put points on the board before the end of the first half. Both teams remained scoreless through the second quarter, but with less than seven minutes till the half, Murray scored for her second time bringing Penn State to a lead of 4-0.

Murray’s momentum fired up senior Kristin O’Neill as she scored her 34th goal of the season and first of the game, giving the Nittany Lions a lead of 5-0. O’Neil’s goal was quickly followed by another aggressive goal from Gilmore, bringing them up even further on the board with a score of 6-0.

The Nittany Lions remained victorious as sophomore attacker Brooke Hoss put herself on the scoreboard with an insane behind-the-back goal, giving them an even bigger lead of 7-0 with less than two minutes till the half.

If things couldn't get worse for Ohio State, Gilmore scored again with a free-position shot for her third goal of the game with only four seconds remaining. The first half ended with Penn State on top 8-0 versus the scoreless Buckeyes.

The second half started with face-off possession won by the blue and white. The tables seemed to turn for Ohio State as Annie Hargraves scored off a free-position shot, putting the Buckeyes on the board with a point and changing the score to 8-1.

Penn State was quick to retaliate, stopping a potential Ohio State run as Abernathy scored her second point of the game, changing the score to 9-1.

The Buckeyes just couldn't stop the offensive dominance of the Nittany Lions, and less than two minutes later, Abernathy’s goal was followed by a goal from Hoss with an assist from O’Neill. Hoss’s goal brought the Nittany Lions even further away from Ohio State with a score of 10-1 as the third quarter came to an end.

The fourth and last period began and the Buckeyes seemed desperate to put points on the board before it was too late. They quickly began damage control and with less than two minutes into the fourth period, Hargraves scored her second point of the game.

The celebrations for the Buckeyes were quickly cut short as junior midfielder Cam Evitts scored her first of the game. Very shortly after, O’Neill followed up with a goal herself giving Penn State an even further lead of 12-3 while less than nine minutes remained in the game.

Ohio State continued its attempts to put points on the board, but O'Neill was too much for it and went on to score another point, changing the score to 13-3 with less than four minutes left in the game.

Penn State ended the game with a win against Ohio State with a final score of 13-3.

The Nittany Lions will take on another Big Ten matchup against Northwestern next Thursday in Evanston, Illinois.

