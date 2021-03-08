Women's Lacrosse vs Loyola, Triandafils (23) and Craft (10) goal celebration
Midfielder Sophia Triandafils (23) and attacker Lauren Craft (10) celebrate a goal in front of Loyola’s Bridget Ballard (11), Catie Corolla (25), and Katie Detwiler (32) during the women’s lacrosse game against Loyola at Holuba Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Loyola defeated Penn State 22-12.

 Samantha Wilson

After having last weekend's series against Northwestern postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Penn State will get to square off against the Wildcats.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Evanston, Illinois, for a pair of games on Thursday, March 11 and Saturday, March 13.

The former will begin at 4 p.m. eastern time while the latter will commence at 3 p.m. eastern time.

Both games will be broadcast on BTN-Plus.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

