After having last weekend's series against Northwestern postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Penn State will get to square off against the Wildcats.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Evanston, Illinois, for a pair of games on Thursday, March 11 and Saturday, March 13.

The former will begin at 4 p.m. eastern time while the latter will commence at 3 p.m. eastern time.

Both games will be broadcast on BTN-Plus.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State football secures commitment from 4-star quarterback Penn State has doubled up at the quarterback spot in its 2022 recruiting class.