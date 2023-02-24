Undefeated Penn State hosted undefeated Arizona State at Panzer Stadium in Happy Valley on Friday.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Sun Devils with a score of 8-4 to bring them to a current record of 4-0 thus far this season. They remain undefeated to start off this season.

The blue and white began the first quarter dominating the field as senior Kristin O’Neill scored the first goal with less than two minutes into the game.

Less than a minute later, O’Neill’s goal was followed with a goal by junior Gretchen Gilmore to give the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead early in the first quarter.

The Nittany Lions attempted to pull away with the lead but the Sun Devils were quick to stop them with two goals back-to-back to tie the game at 2-2 late in the first quarter.

Junior attacker Alaina Hamood cut the tie with a score to end the first quarter, giving the Nittany Lions a 3-2 lead to end the first quarter on top.

The Sun Devils began to regain their momentum to start the second quarter as junior defender Kaitlyn Skamas ran the ball all the way to the blue and white's goal to bring them to a score of 3-4 to tie the game.

Arizona State's defense continued to wreak havoc for Penn State, while it remained scoreless as the second quarter was coming to an end.

Hamood didn't take no for an answer, and with her perseverance against Arizona State's goalie, she was able to score another point to give Penn State a 5-4 lead to close out the first half of the game.

O’Neill started the second half off with draw control and ran down the field to score and give Penn State a headstart and a score of 6-4.

The Nittany Lions left little room for the Sun Devils as a quick follow-up score by an on-fire O’Neill brought them to a 7-4 lead midway through the third quarter.

The second half of the third quarter remained scoreless as both the Sun Devils and the Nittany Lions defense made it almost impossible to score on both ends of the field. The quarter ended with a 7-4 lead in favor of PSU.

The two teams started the fourth quarter off no different from the ending of the third, with a scoreless start as both goalies made scoring extremely hard.

With six minutes remaining in the final quarter, the Sun Devils were desperate to score a point to stay in this game after having not scored since the first half.

The fourth quarter continued to be a defensive battle but sophomore midfielder Lauren Saltz broke the scoring drought with a point for Penn State to give it an even further lead of 8-4.

Penn State finished the game with a final score of 8-4, further progressing its undefeated season.

The Nittany Lions will take on Loyola University of Maryland at noon on March 4 at Panzer Stadium.

