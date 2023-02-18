Panzer Stadium had two Penn State victories on Saturday.

The blue and white beat Drexel 15-6, to move to 2-0 on the season.

Eight different Nittany Lions scored in the dominant victory which proves the versatility of the team.

“It’s great to spread that scoring around. That’s what we’ve been trying to do,” coach Missy Doherty said.

Penn State came out firing in the first half.

To get things going less than two minutes into the game, Alaina Hamood scored a wrap-around goal on the left side, getting past Drexel’s keeper, Jenika Coucco.

Early on, the Drexel defense made it tough for Penn State to get many looks, as the Dragons caused several turnovers in the early portion of the first quarter.

Cam Evitts scored a goal with just about six minutes left in the first quarter, but Drexel’s Grace Harding answered quickly after the team secured the draw control when play resumed after Evitts’ goal.

On a free position shot, Kayla Abernathy scored, and three minutes later Hamood added another.

Penn State took it to the house yet again after the Dragons lost control on their attack; Brooke Barger fired her first goal of the season with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Nittany Lions kept the momentum rolling early on in the second quarter as Barger sent a pass to the right side where Hamood came around from behind and shot it to the back of the net, securing her hat trick.

“It was very exciting, and I celebrated pretty big,” Hamood said.

After spraining her ankle early in the preseason she stressed how important it is “to stay mentally in it when you're out physically, so when you come back it’s a little bit easier and I did okay.”

With just about eight minutes until halftime, Penn State’s defense had a costly miscommunication that resulted in an own goal. Drexel had struggled to even get any offensive looks up to that point, so it was a large error by the blue and white.

As Drexel tried getting the ball out of its defensive zone Gretchen Gilmore forced a turnover and fired a shot to the back of the net with about five minutes left to go in the half.

Harding scored while falling to the ground as the ball found its way to the back of the net.

Brooke Hoss scored on a free position shot and Hayleigh Simpson did the same for the Dragons to close out the half.

Overall, the Dragons had been unable to limit the Nittany Lions’ chances and maintain possession long enough to get looks of their own on Ashley Bowan.

Kristin O’Neill made her presence known in the first minute of the second half, as she fired a shot from the left side to increase Penn State’s lead by five. She scored twice later in the quarter to secure a hat trick for the day and nine total goals on the season.

With under five minutes in the third quarter, Bridget Finley scored from close range for the Dragons’ first goal of the half.

The blue and white had possession for a majority of the third quarter which made it significantly harder for Drexel to even try to get something going to counter the Nittany Lions’ attack.

The Dragons started off the fourth quarter with a stronger attack but the Nittany Lions denied any of their chances.

Emma Kelly scored five minutes into the fourth quarter off a free position shot. Penn State made Drexel suffer on its defensive mistakes all game by scoring on 5-9 of those opportunities.

“It’s always good to finish those, we’re always practicing them,” Doherty said. “Normally when those are on it turns the tide in our favor.”

On the draw following Kelly’s goal, defender Sammy Dupcak controlled it and took it to the house for her first goal of the season.

Penn State kept its attack going as Abernathy scored her second of the day halfway through the quarter and Meghan Murray notched her first of the season in the final five minutes.

Drexel scored one final goal in the last two minutes, but it was too little too late for the Dragons.

In the win the blue and white had 17 draw controls and 23 shots on goal, which is nearly double of what the blue and yellow recorded.

Penn State will have a quick turnaround with two games next week against Duquesne and Arizona State as they look to remain undefeated.

