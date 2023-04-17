Women's Lacrosse vs Maryland, Kelly and Abernathy

Penn State midfielder Emma Kelly (15) celebrates a goal with midfielder Kayla Abernathy (4) against Maryland on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 12-7.

 Sienna Pinney

Following an impressive 12-7 win over then-No. 10 Maryland this past week, Penn State moved up four spots to No. 14 in this week's IWLCA rankings.

The win, backed by a strong defensive performance, improved the Nittany Lions to 10-4 on the season, with 14th being the highest the blue and white has been ranked so far this year.

Penn State has over a week to prepare for its final game of the regular season which comes Saturday at No. 22 Johns Hopkins.

Following that, the Nittany Lions hope to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament beginning April 29.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.