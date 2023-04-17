Following an impressive 12-7 win over then-No. 10 Maryland this past week, Penn State moved up four spots to No. 14 in this week's IWLCA rankings.

The win, backed by a strong defensive performance, improved the Nittany Lions to 10-4 on the season, with 14th being the highest the blue and white has been ranked so far this year.

Penn State has over a week to prepare for its final game of the regular season which comes Saturday at No. 22 Johns Hopkins.

Following that, the Nittany Lions hope to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament beginning April 29.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s lacrosse defense plays key factor in victory over No. 10 Maryland Defense was the name of the game as the No. 18 Penn State took down No. 10 Maryland on Thurs…