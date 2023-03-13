Penn State Women's Lacrosse vs. Arizona State, hug

Attack Alaina Hamood (6) embraces Kristin O'Neill (19) after O'Neill's goal during Penn State women’s lacrosse’s game against Arizona State at Panzer Stadium, University Park, Pa., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The Nittany Lions beat the Sun Devils 8-4.

 Ella Freda

Following a loss to Vanderbilt and its first Big Ten win against Rutgers, Penn State has returned to the IWLCA top 25.

Sitting at 5-2, the Nittany Lions slotted in at No. 25 in this week's poll, returning to the rankings after dropping out last week. 

Despite dropping a one-goal affair to the Commodores last Wednesday, the blue and white rode a five-goal performance by junior midfielder Kristin O'Neill to a 1-0 mark in conference play, taking down the Scarlet Knights 9-7. 

In the week ahead, Missy Doherty's squad returns to nonconference play with Towson and Princeton on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.

