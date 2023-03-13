Following a loss to Vanderbilt and its first Big Ten win against Rutgers, Penn State has returned to the IWLCA top 25.

Sitting at 5-2, the Nittany Lions slotted in at No. 25 in this week's poll, returning to the rankings after dropping out last week.

Despite dropping a one-goal affair to the Commodores last Wednesday, the blue and white rode a five-goal performance by junior midfielder Kristin O'Neill to a 1-0 mark in conference play, taking down the Scarlet Knights 9-7.

In the week ahead, Missy Doherty's squad returns to nonconference play with Towson and Princeton on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.

