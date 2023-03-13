Following a loss to Vanderbilt and its first Big Ten win against Rutgers, Penn State has returned to the IWLCA top 25.
Sitting at 5-2, the Nittany Lions slotted in at No. 25 in this week's poll, returning to the rankings after dropping out last week.
NEWS - Undefeated UNC Remains Top Contender in Week 5 📰: https://t.co/c2StlszPC1@uncwlax @CuseWLAX @NULax @BCwlax @StonyBrookWLAX @DU_WLAX @JMULacrosse @GatorsLAX @LoyolaWLax @UVAWomensLax pic.twitter.com/sjEEML4kek— IWLCA (@IWLCA) March 13, 2023
Despite dropping a one-goal affair to the Commodores last Wednesday, the blue and white rode a five-goal performance by junior midfielder Kristin O'Neill to a 1-0 mark in conference play, taking down the Scarlet Knights 9-7.
In the week ahead, Missy Doherty's squad returns to nonconference play with Towson and Princeton on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.
MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE
Before leaving Nashville, Penn State hoped to break its losing streak with a win against Rutgers.