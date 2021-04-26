In anticipation of the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State has found itself ranked in the latest IWLCA Poll.

#WeAre No. 20 in the @IWLCA Poll heading into the Big Ten Tournament! Nittany Lions take on No. 13 Johns Hopkins on Thursday, 8 pm on Big Ten Network! #HipHipLetItRip pic.twitter.com/JClNteHywc — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) April 26, 2021

With a 4-8 record after their 13-11 loss to Johns Hopkins to cap off the regular season, the Nittany Lions were slotted at No. 20 by IWLCA.

The blue and white will have a chance at redemption with a first round rematch against the Blue Jays in its conference tournament, which is set to begin Thursday at 8 p.m.

