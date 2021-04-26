Women's Lacrosse vs Johns Hopkins, Auth
Buy Now

Midfielder Maria Auth (26) tries to pass the ball to a teammate but is blocked by defender Annika Meyer (22) during Penn State's women's lacrosse game against Johns Hopkinson Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 13-11.

 Chloe Trieff

In anticipation of the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State has found itself ranked in the latest IWLCA Poll.

With a 4-8 record after their 13-11 loss to Johns Hopkins to cap off the regular season, the Nittany Lions were slotted at No. 20 by IWLCA.

The blue and white will have a chance at redemption with a first round rematch against the Blue Jays in its conference tournament, which is set to begin Thursday at 8 p.m.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags