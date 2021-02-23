Penn State swept the Big Ten's individual weekly awards after the team's second all-time win over Maryland Sunday.

Three Nittany Lions, Kristin O'Neill, Taylor Suplee and Olivia Dirks, all earned accolades after the blue and white's 15-13 victory over the Terrapins.

O’Neill was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season after posting two goals to go along with two assists in the final five minutes of the matchup.

Suplee was dominant on the other side of the field, tallying 14 saves and eight ground balls as the netminder for coach Missy Doherty's program.

To round out things for Penn State, Olivia Dirks was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Ohio State's Liza Hernandez after posting a career-high six points.

