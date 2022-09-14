Penn State women’s lacrosse welcomes a new member to its 2024 class.

Xtreme Girls Lacrosse Club attacker Alexa Kairis recently announced her commitment to represent the blue and white.

Congrats to Alexa Kairis of Xtreme Girls Lacrosse Club @xtremelaxpa + Wilson High School | PA 2024 | Att on committing to Penn State (PSU), Women's D1 @pennstatewlax #PennState @Victory_Events pic.twitter.com/uP64QpglvW — Phillylacrosse.com (@phillylacrosse) September 14, 2022

Kairis was named the MVP of the 2021 NXT Nike Girls Philly Showcase Camp.

The Wilson High School star looks to bring skill and energy to the Nittany Lion roster.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE