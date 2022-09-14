WLAX Nealon

Penn State women’s lacrosse welcomes a new member to its 2024 class.

Xtreme Girls Lacrosse Club attacker Alexa Kairis recently announced her commitment to represent the blue and white.

Kairis was named the MVP of the 2021 NXT Nike Girls Philly Showcase Camp.

The Wilson High School star looks to bring skill and energy to the Nittany Lion roster.

