Penn State's coach Missy Doherty made noise Wednesday after pulling a player out of the transfer portal.

The Nittany Lions picked up fifth-year Virginia transfer Taylor Regan to bolster the attack group.

In her four seasons with the Cavaliers, Regan racked up 65 points on 39 goals and 26 assists.

This past season, she helped Virginia to an NCAA Tournament berth before getting knocked out in the second round.

Regan joins a blue and white team that averaged the second-most goals per game in the Big Ten with 12.77.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE