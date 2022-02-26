Lacrosse is a game of momentum, and Penn State found plenty of it in the middle stages of its contest against Cornell Saturday afternoon.

The 2-1 Nittany Lions battled from behind to grab a 20-11 victory against the 2-1 Big Red in Ithaca, New York.

Once Penn State got the ball rolling, it felt unstoppable in its third game of the season. The Nittany Lions rallied and scored 14 of 16 goals at one point in the middle two quarters to gain complete control of the contest.

The blue and white outshot Cornell 33-21, providing pressure all afternoon on the Big Red defense.

After dropping their first game against Drexel, the Nittany Lions have stringed together back-to-back wins.

Here are some takeaways from Penn State’s win against Cornell.

Resiliency shown by Penn State

After falling behind early in the second quarter, Penn State went to work. Cornell jumped out to a 6-3 advantage, but the Nittany Lions had victory on their minds.

Penn State went on to score six of the next seven goals to take control of the game.

Taking a 9-8 lead into the locker room, the Nittany Lions had the lead for the first time since the opening quarter.

The early hole proved to not be too steep for the blue and white. After a cruising victory against Duquesne, Penn State prevailed in a tighter contest versus the Big Red.

O’Neill adds a handful of goals

Sophomore Kristin O’Neill did not go down without a fight. The Odenton, Maryland, native propelled the Nittany Lions in the right direction with five goals.

O’Neill was the only Penn State player to have double-digit shots. She was able to rip 12 shots with 11 of them going on goal.

The sophomore pitched in on the defensive side as well. O’Neill caused a turnover in the win to snag an extra possession for the blue and white.

The Tewaaraton Award Watch List recipient proved her worth in an important nonconference battle. O’Neill chipped in on both ends of the field to ensure a Penn State victory.

A midfielder that has the ability to score at the snap of the finger, O’Neill showed she can carry this young squad to new heights.

Scoring depth enables Penn State success

Besides O’Neill, Penn State chipped in consistently on the offensive end. The Nittany Lions had two other players rack up four goals apiece.

Graduate student Taylor Regan and junior Meghan Murray complemented Penn State with multiple goals in the winning effort.

Regan ended with four goals and two assists in a strong game for the Larchmont, New York, native. She scooped up four ground balls in the game and caused two turnovers as well.

Murray did not miss the net once with a shot. A perfect 4-for-4 shooting on the day and a caused turnover to her name allowed the Nittany Lions to scoot away comfortably in the game.

The Little Silver, New Jersey, native achieved the double-digit goal mark of her collegiate career in the contest. Murray now has 11 goals in her collegiate tenure.

