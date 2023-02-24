Through its first three games, Penn State’s offense had been a well-oiled machine.

The Nittany Lions put up 16, 15 and 19 points in each of their dominant home victories this season.

The blue and white was averaging a goal differential of 11 by only allowing a maximum of 6 goals per game.

Junior forward Kristin O’Neill had been the MVP for Penn State coming into Friday’s game, scoring 10 goals in the first three matches.

On Monday, the blue and white was ranked for the first time this season at No. 25 alongside four other Big Ten schools: Northwestern, Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan.

This was a great start for the team after coming off a mediocre 6-9 year in 2022. Penn State was playing hungry and firing on all cylinders.

On Friday, the undefeated Nittany Lions hoped to continue this momentum as they defended their home field against 1-0 Arizona State

The game ended in a 8-4 victory for the blue and white, improving its record to 4-0 on the season.

However, in their game against the Sun Devils, the dominant offense of the Nittany Lions was silenced by sophomore goalkeeper Katie Vahle.

In the first half, the blue and white pressured the Arizona State keeper with over 19 shots. Vahle only let in five, keeping her team in the game at halftime.

When asked about how her team changed gameplans in the second half, coach Missy Doherty said, “We are a fast and strong team, and I don’t think you necessarily got to see that going into the second half.”

She then went on to say how Penn State focused on improving those aspects to finish the game.

At the beginning of the second half, Doherty’s squad was aggressive. O’Neill scored within the first 15 seconds, and then again a minute later — giving O’Neill her third hat trick of the season.

However, the game would remain scoreless until the end of the fourth quarter, when sophomore midfielder Lauren Saltz’s shot found its way behind Vahle.

The game showed off the blue and white’s strengths in areas other than its offense. The defense stepped up to help make sure the Nittany Lions were able to come out with the win.

The Sun Devils controlled possession for most of the second half and had numerous scoring opportunities that the Nittany Lions were able to handle with ease, including a shot from the Sun Devil’s Anna Winkeler that ricocheted off the post.

Junior defender Sammy Dupcak talked about how proud she was of the defense, midfield and the overall team communication.

“We are playing really well as a defensive unit right now,” Dupcak said. “Everyone is contributing.”

Looking forward, the blue and white is getting ready for its next couple of games against the undefeated Loyola Greyhounds and its first away game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Dupak said, “We have really good opponents coming up. We will just take next week to prepare and reset ourselves and hopefully come out with the win.”

