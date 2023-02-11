Penn State hosted Bucknell on Saturday at Panzer Stadium.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Bucknell Bison with a score of 16-6 to start the season at 1-0.

Bucknell started the game off with its strong offensive presence quickly, as it scored the first points of the game with a goal to start the first quarter.

The blue and white looked to tie the game up, but Bucknell's strong offense overshadowed it once again as senior midfielder Caroline Miller ran over all her defenders down the field to score, resulting in a 2-0 lead for the Bison.

Penn State was fueled with fire after winning the faceoff and with 9:15 left on the clock, senior attacker Kara Nealon scored a point to put it on the board against the Bison.

As the first quarter came to an end, junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill gained momentum on the offensive end as she closed out the quarter with three goals. The Nittany Lions ended the quarter on top with a lead of 6-2 against Bucknell.

“I just think she goes hard…there is never a time when she holds back,” coach Missy Doherty said about O’Neill’s stellar performance.

The second quarter started off with a bang as both O’Neill and Nealon scored a point each within 20 seconds of the start of the second quarter to extend the lead to 8-2.

Bucknell was looking very quiet after going scoreless since the start of the first quarter, but after six unanswered points it began to take charge and scored a goal to bring it to a total of three scored points.

Halfway through the second quarter, just as Bucknell started to regain charge, Penn State’s lead scorer, O’Neill, made her fifth goal of the game, giving her team an even bigger lead of 10-3 as the Bison looked to stop their advances and put points on the board.

The blue and white ended the first half still on top as it pulled away from the Bison on both an offensive and defensive end, holding its 10-3 lead to start the second half.

Bucknell started the third quarter with a score within less than 20 seconds of the start of the quarter as Katie Brown brought the Bison a step closer with a score of 10-4 down to Penn State.

Bucknell goalie Symone Ryans looked to make up for the Bison offense as she had a total of 14 saves in the third quarter.

Penn State left no room for air as junior midfielder Gretchen Gilmore scored a goal to bring the blue and white’s lead to 12-4.

O’Neill ended the third quarter with a total of six goals, single-game career high, surpassing her previous career high of five goals last season against Cornell on the road.

“I’m just really thankful playing next to the people that I do. They make me so much better,” O’Neill said.

As the fourth quarter started, Penn State continued to dominate the field, as sophomore midfielder Brooke Hoss scored back-to-back goals, bringing the score to 14-4.

Bucknell tried to regain the momentum it started the game off with but were stopped with a score by Nealon that gave the Nittany Lions a further lead of 15-6 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions end with a win to start the season which marks their 20th consecutive win against the Bison.

