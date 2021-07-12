Women's Lacrosse vs. Maryland, Headcoach Doherty

Penn State women's lacrosse added an assistant coach with five years of Division I coaching experience to its staff Monday.

Nicole Grote will join coach Missy Doherty's staff as the Nittany Lions' offensive coordinator during the upcoming school year.

The Ellicott City, Maryland, native served the same role at LaSalle University and American University during 2019-2021 and 2017-2019, respectively, and as an assistant coach at Iona College from 2016-17.

Grote also brings youth and high school coaching experience, as she was the head coach and assistant for Mesa Lacrosse and Triple H Lacrosse, respectively, both based in Philadelphia.

Grote started four seasons as an attacker at New Hampshire, where she graduated from in 2016 after earning America East All-Conference honors her senior season.

