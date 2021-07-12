Penn State women's lacrosse added an assistant coach with five years of Division I coaching experience to its staff Monday.

Nicole Grote will join coach Missy Doherty's staff as the Nittany Lions' offensive coordinator during the upcoming school year.

Nikki Grote is a Nittany Lion! Welcome to the program, coach!📰: https://t.co/DhHx7YSIgk#WeAre pic.twitter.com/lS42op9520 — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) July 12, 2021

The Ellicott City, Maryland, native served the same role at LaSalle University and American University during 2019-2021 and 2017-2019, respectively, and as an assistant coach at Iona College from 2016-17.

Grote also brings youth and high school coaching experience, as she was the head coach and assistant for Mesa Lacrosse and Triple H Lacrosse, respectively, both based in Philadelphia.

Grote started four seasons as an attacker at New Hampshire, where she graduated from in 2016 after earning America East All-Conference honors her senior season.

