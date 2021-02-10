Women's Lacrosse vs Loyola, Triandafils (23) running
Midfielder Sophia Triandafils (23) runs with the ball during the women’s lacrosse game against Loyola at Holuba Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Loyola defeated Penn State 22-12.

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State will look to a pair of familiar faces to serve as captains for the spring season.

Less than a week before the Nittany Lions host Rutgers for their season opener, the blue and white announced that seniors Sophia Triandafils and Quinn Nicolai will serve as co-captains.

Both Triandafils and Nicolai served as captains during the shortened 2020 season.

Nicolai registered nine goals and two multi-point games in the 2020 campaign. Meanwhile, Triandafils ranked among the Big Ten's best in points per game.

