Penn State will look to a pair of familiar faces to serve as captains for the spring season.

Less than a week before the Nittany Lions host Rutgers for their season opener, the blue and white announced that seniors Sophia Triandafils and Quinn Nicolai will serve as co-captains.

Both Triandafils and Nicolai served as captains during the shortened 2020 season.

Nicolai registered nine goals and two multi-point games in the 2020 campaign. Meanwhile, Triandafils ranked among the Big Ten's best in points per game.

