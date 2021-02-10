Penn State will look to a pair of familiar faces to serve as captains for the spring season.
Less than a week before the Nittany Lions host Rutgers for their season opener, the blue and white announced that seniors Sophia Triandafils and Quinn Nicolai will serve as co-captains.
Both Triandafils and Nicolai served as captains during the shortened 2020 season.
Nicolai registered nine goals and two multi-point games in the 2020 campaign. Meanwhile, Triandafils ranked among the Big Ten's best in points per game.
MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE
On the brink of its 2021 campaign, Penn State will rely on improvement from its returning up…