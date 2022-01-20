Women’s Lacrosse vs Lehigh, Muldoon (31)

Midfielder Mary Muldoon (31) defends against Lehigh’s Emma McGillis (14) during the game against Lehigh at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Penn State defeated Lehigh 13-9.

 Samantha Wilson

With the regular season nearing for Penn State, it also meant it was time for the team to select its leaders for 2022.

Chosen by their teammates, senior Mary Muldoon and junior Rachel Spilker will be captains for the upcoming year.

Both players hail from Maryland and both had sisters who played for Penn State before.

Last season, Muldoon tallied 17 goals and six ground balls, while Spilker picked up 13 ground balls of her own.

