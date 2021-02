Previously ranked No. 16 in the Inside Lacrosse Women's poll, Penn State has moved up to No. 7 in the country.

The Nittany Lions' climb in the rankings comes after the team's 15-13 victory over formerly No. 7 Maryland on Feb. 21. The blue and white is now 2-0 on the season.

Penn State is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team, trailing only Northwestern by two spots.

