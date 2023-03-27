Penn State moved up two spots to No. 18 in this week's IWLCA rankings.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a week in which they took down Pittsburgh 15-12, then dismantled Ohio State 13-3 on Senior Day to improve to 9-2 on the year.

With five regular season games remaining, the tough matchups will continue for Penn State as it gets further into the Big Ten season.

This week, the Nittany Lions head to Evanston, Illinois, on Thursday to take on No. 2 Northwestern before hosting Cornell on Sunday.

