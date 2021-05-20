Penn State Women's Lacrosse (11)
Penn State's midfielder, Olivia Dirks (11) attempts to run around Michigan's Maggie Kane during the Penn State women's lacrosse game on Friday, March 19, 2021, in University Park, Pa. The Lady Lions lost to the Wolverines 12-9.

 Samantha Hendrzak

One Penn State women's lacrosse player earned another postseason honor.

Olivia Dirks was named to US Lacrosse Magazine's All-American second team.

The midfielder was tabbed to IWLCA's All-Region first team earlier this week.

Dirks scored 31 goals and 12 assists en route to being named Big Ten midfielder of the Year in her sophomore season.

