One Penn State women's lacrosse player earned another postseason honor.

Olivia Dirks was named to US Lacrosse Magazine's All-American second team.

The midfielder was tabbed to IWLCA's All-Region first team earlier this week.

Dirks scored 31 goals and 12 assists en route to being named Big Ten midfielder of the Year in her sophomore season.

