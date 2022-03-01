Penn State WLAX vs Michigan, Team Shot

The women's lacrosse players cheer each other on during Penn State's second women's lacrosse game against Michigan on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines 13-12.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

A Penn State rookie picked up some conference honors Tuesday.

Freshman midfielder Brooke Hoss was named the co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week after her performance over the weekend. She shared the nod with Johns Hopkins’ Charlotte Smith.

Hoss helped the Nittany Lions to two road victories, scoring six combined goals, four draw controls and a ground ball against Duquesne and Cornell.

She scored her first collegiate goal against Duquesne last week just over a minute into the contest. Hoss led the Nittany Lions in scoring for that game.

The last Nittany Lion to be named freshman of the week was Kristin O’Neill in 2021.

