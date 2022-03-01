A Penn State rookie picked up some conference honors Tuesday.

Freshman midfielder Brooke Hoss was named the co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week after her performance over the weekend. She shared the nod with Johns Hopkins’ Charlotte Smith.

🚨 Weekly Awards Alert 🚨Brooke Hoss of @PennStateWLAX is the Co-Freshman of the Week!🥍 ‍ Totaled six goals, four draw controls and a ground ball in Penn State’s wins over Duquesne and Cornell🗞 https://t.co/wnf1sUgwlA pic.twitter.com/HpRU1zU3vj — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) March 1, 2022

Hoss helped the Nittany Lions to two road victories, scoring six combined goals, four draw controls and a ground ball against Duquesne and Cornell.

She scored her first collegiate goal against Duquesne last week just over a minute into the contest. Hoss led the Nittany Lions in scoring for that game.

The last Nittany Lion to be named freshman of the week was Kristin O’Neill in 2021.

