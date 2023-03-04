Spring break has begun for Penn State, but its women’s lacrosse team faced its biggest challenge this season on Saturday.

The undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against the No. 8 Loyola Greyhounds. The game ended in an 11-7 loss for the Nittany Lions, bringing Penn State’s record to 4-1.

The blue and white began the game with an early 0-2 deficit after graduate student Jillian Wilson and sophomore Georgia Latch found the back of the net for the Greyhounds.

The Nittany Lions tried to find their way back in the game, but were unable to get any of their five shots by sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Spence in the first quarter.

The Greyhounds continued to find the back of the net, as senior Emily Wills scored, giving them a 3-0 start.

To begin the second quarter, Loyola began to pull away when junior Sydni Black found the back of the net.

As the Nittany Lions continued to struggle, the Greyhounds demonstrated their dominance both defensively and offensively. Senior Meg Hillman scored halfway through the second, giving the Greyhounds a 5-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions started to gain momentum when junior Kristin O’Neill found the back of the net, and Ashley Bowan made an incredible save on Hillman’s free position shot.

Kayla Abernathy found the back of the net two minutes later to continue the Nittany Lion scoring run.

Late in the second quarter, Georgia Latch scored her second of the game to bring the Greyhound lead back to four.

Going into halftime, the Greyhounds had a 6-2 lead, with Spence saving six of the Nittany Lions’ 13 shots and the offensive combining for 19 shots.

Early in the second half, the Nittany Lions were looking to make a comeback, but Wills wasn’t going to allow it as she scored her second goal of the game.

The blue and white started to wake up in the middle of the third as junior Gretchen Gilmore found herself a goal.

The game took an aggressive turn as sophomore Ellie Hollin of Penn State received a yellow card.

This didn’t seem to impact the Greyhounds, as their offense continued to move the ball around and found Wills for her third goal of the game, extending their lead to five.

Nothing was getting by Loyola, as Spence and her defense continued to stop every opportunity that came their way.

The third quarter was a turning point in this game, as both goalkeepers fought to keep their teams in the game. Spence shut the Nittany Lions’ offense out by only allowing one goal on eight shots, while Bowan allowed three goals on the seven shots she received.

Going into the fourth, Penn State needed to change something. The blue and white came out fast, and O’Neill found the mesh in the first minute.

Loyola continued to keep up the pressure on the offensive side of the ball as it continued to play up tempo. However, this led to a turnover, and freshman Payton Wainman scored her first career goal, narrowing the deficit to four.

The Nittany Lions seemingly regained their momentum as they scored their third-straight goal by senior Meghan Murray.

Loyola scored a goal off of an awkward bounce from Chase Boyle’s shot and tried slowing the game down to finish the game, while Penn State continued to look for ways to come back.

In the last minute, both teams found the back of the net. Senior Anna Ruby scored with 18 seconds for the Greyhounds, and Gilmore scored as the shot clock expired for the Nittany Lions.

The last-minute attempt to take control of the game came just short, as the Nittany Lions fell to the Greyhounds 11-7.

