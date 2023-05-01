 Skip to main content
Penn State women's lacrosse holds national ranking despite early exit from Big Ten Tournament

Women's Lacrosse vs Maryland, Celebration

The women's lacrosse team celebrates a win against Maryland on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 12-7.

 Sienna Pinney

An early exit from the Big Ten Tournament didn’t boot Penn State out of national recognition this week.

The Penn State Nittany Lions slotted in at No. 21 on the IWLCA’s latest poll, slipping three spots from last week.

The fall in the rankings stems from the blue and white’s 14-8 defeat at the hands of Michigan in the first round of the conference tournament.

Despite the loss, Penn State still enjoyed a strong regular season. It posted an 11-6 record, which proved good enough to secure the Nittany Lions a spot within the top 25 once again.

