Penn State women's lacrosse gets NCAA Tournament nod, heads to Stony Brook

Women's Lacrosse vs Maryland, Celebration

The women's lacrosse team celebrates a win against Maryland on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 12-7.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State is going dancing as the blue and white officially make the 2023 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament, taking on the CAA champions Stony Brook in the first round this Friday.

The Nittany Lions finished the season 11-6, their best record since 2017 where they went 17-4.

The Seawolves, champions of the CAA, posted a record of 14-3 this season and currently sit as the 11th ranked team in the nation.

It will be Penn State's first NCAA Tournament since 2018 where the blue and white fell in OT to UPenn in the first round.

