March Madness is alive and well for Penn State and Princeton, but on Saturday, the No. 25 Nittany Lions met the No. 14 Tigers on the lacrosse field.

With a huge second half and behind six goal performances by Kristin O’Neill and Gretchen Gilmore, the Nittany Lions improved to 7-2, taking down Princeton 16-14.

Princeton got the party started early with a series of nice passes, leading to a point-blank score for the Tigers to take the early advantage. Less than 30 seconds later, they got another to take a 2-0 lead.

O’Neill responded not too long after with a strong drive and put it past the home goalkeeper, with her 26th of the season.

About 30 seconds later, it was deja vu. O’Neill from the same spot drove on the defense, made a spin and put in her second of the game to even things up about three minutes in.

Exactly a minute after things were tied up, Princeton went back out in front, then following some sloppy play by both sides, the home team again found the back of the net, making it 4-2.

Taking command of the offense, O’Neill drove on the Tiger defense like she was shot out of a cannon and ripped one for her third goal of the day, bringing the Nittany Lions within one.

Penn State evened things up at four thanks to Gilmore making a nice move to drive to the goal and put one past the home team.

With under five to play, Princeton took the lead with a goal from senior Kate Mulham, her third point of the game.

With a few messy possessions by both teams, Penn State found a free-shot opportunity Meghan Murray thought she had cashed in, but the goal was called back due to a crease violation.

Just as the first quarter was ending, the blue and white got another free-shot chance but missed the net wide to wrap up the first frame.

The center of Princeton’s defense remained vulnerable in the second quarter, as sophomore Brooke Hoss drove on goal and found her ninth goal of the season to tie it up at five.

Off a strong dodge, Mulham and the Tigers snatched the lead right back less than a minute later to take a 6-5 lead early in the second frame.

Both sides traded free-shot opportunities, with Ashley Bowan making a strong save for Penn State. Then Murray just missed the net on the away team’s chance.

Back and forth the game continued; Gilmore, off a nice pass by Brooke Barger, sneaked one by the Tigers’ keeper for her second of the game to level things at six.

Fifteen seconds later, Princeton again went ahead, making it 7-6 off a strong outside shot.

A yellow card put the Nittany Lions a woman up, and O’Neill got back in on the action off a free shot. Her fourth of the game equaled things at seven.

With a chance to take its first lead of the game, Penn State couldn’t capitalize on a free-shot chance, keeping the two sides all tied up.

The home team came back with chances of its own. Junior Grace Tauckus scored two for the Tigers, putting them up 9-7.

Princeton pocketed one more in the final five minutes, going into halftime scoring three unanswered and leading 10-7.

In the first minute of the second half, Gilmore found the back of the net for the third time of the day off a free shot to bring the blue and white within two.

Nearly the same exact play happened 46 seconds later. Gilmore, with a free shot, netted her fourth and made it a 10-9 game.

The Penn State offense kept firing. O’Neill, with a strong drive, tied things up at 10. O’Neill’s fifth of the game made it three unanswered blue and white goals not even two and a half minutes in.

The Tigers took the lead again just about a minute later, but it was a quick response by the Nittany Lions. Hoss got her second of the game to even things out at 11.

With strong offensive zone control, Penn State finally broke through and took its first lead of the game at the 6:20 mark of the third quarter, with Hoss getting her third of the day off a free shot.

It was a short-lived lead, as the home team equalized things at 12, but O’Neill responded with her sixth goal of the game off another powerful drive and shot to make it 13-12.

Princeton closed out the third quarter with junior Kari Buonanno’s third goal of the game, tying things up at 13 heading into the final frame.

Taking on two defenders on a drive, Murray ripped one for her first of the game, 10th of the season, and pushed the blue and white ahead once more.

Buonanno yet again tied the game up for the home team; her fourth brought things to 14 a piece.

The Nittany Lions got a huge opportunity as they went a woman up for two minutes. Hoss came close with a shot off of the pipe, but ultimately Penn State couldn’t convert.

The blue and white continued with the outside cut to a drive, and Gilmore found the back of the net for a fifth time, putting the away team up 15-14.

Late in the quarter with under four to go, Gilmore continued to stay hot. Her sixth goal of the game was a crucial one, giving the Nittany Lions a two-goal cushion.

After a series of turnovers by both sides, the clock ran out, and Penn State took down Princeton 16-14.

After going 2-0 this week, the Nittany Lions will look ahead to in-state rival Pitt when they square off on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

