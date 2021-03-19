After being swept in its latest two-game series with No. 3 Northwestern, No. 7 Penn State was in desperate need of a win.

It wouldn’t get it, however, as the blue and white fell to Michigan 12-9 in its return home Friday.

The Wolverines capitalized on their first possession of the game as Molly Garrett got things started.

However, the rest of the first half quickly became neck and neck, as both teams got off to slow starts offensively.

Michigan’s offense was assertive in its pursuit of the net and took seven shots in the first ten minutes.

Both goalies were reluctant to let their opponent get out to any kind of early lead as both goalkeepers finished with a combined eleven total saves at the half.

Freshman midfielder Kristin O’Neill was the offensive spark plug for the Nittany Lions in the first period, finishing with a hat trick.

While the first half was not pretty for either team as both squads racked up 8 turnovers each, the scoreboard read 4-3 in favor of Penn State going into the halftime locker room.

Both teams would enter the second half with hopes of establishing themselves after a tightly contested 30 minutes of play.

Kaitlyn Mead and Claire Galvin added two more unanswered goals for the Wolverines in the first few minutes of the final half, as Michigan took a 7-4 lead and Penn State promptly called timeout.

Shortly afterward, Lauren Craft ended the Nittany Lion’s scoring drought with her first goal of the game.

However, the Wolverines would not back down, as the team scored three consecutive unanswered goals and took their biggest lead of the game at four with just over 12 minutes remaining.

Michigan was able to stay patient offensively and hold down the fort on the other side of the field as precious seconds continued to run off the clock for Penn State.

The Wolverines outscored the Nittany Lions 9-5 in the second half while also winning the draw control battle 9-6.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s third-straight loss.

A tale of two halves

Penn State allowed Michigan to score nine times in the second half after holding it to only three goals in the first half.

The Wolverines rank fourth in the Big Ten in goals per game with just over 11 per game.

While the first half seemed like both teams were trying to figure themselves out offensively, Michigan’s firepowered offense was relentless in the final 30 minutes.

Third-straight loss without Triandafils

Senior captain Sophia Triandafils missed her third-straight game due to injury, and the Nittany Lions have struggled without her.

Triandafils is one of Penn State’s most efficient scorers and her leadership has definitely been missed.

Now sitting one game behind .500, the Nittany Lions will look to dig deep and try to figure things out before Sunday’s rematch.

Suplee’s struggles

Junior goalkeeper Taylor Suplee recorded just seven saves in Friday’s matchup.

Suplee was outplayed by her counterpart, Arielle Weissman as she finished with double the amount of saves with fourteen.

The former Defensive Player of the Week will strive to revert back to her old self if the Nittany Lions would like to keep games close.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling sends 4 to semifinals of 2021 NCAA Tournament Penn State entered the second day of the 2021 NCAA Tournament within striking distance of Io…