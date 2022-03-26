After a 12-11 loss to Princeton last weekend, Penn State looked to win its Big Ten Conference opener against Ohio State on Saturday.

Despite cutting a huge lead down, Penn State came up just short losing to the Buckeyes 12-11 on the road.

Penn State had several good looks early in the first quarter, but it would be the Buckeyes that opened the scoring on a shot from Jamie Lasda.

Penn State would get a quick answer 42 seconds later on an unassisted goal for Meghan Murray, her 15th of the season. Brooke Hoss would score her fourth of the year a few minutes later to give the Nittany Lions a 2-1 lead.

Ohio State’s Sophie Baez tied it up for the Buckeyes on an assist from Jamie Level. Nicole Ferrara fed Chole Johnson out in front of the net to put OSU up 3-2 to close out the first quarter.

Just over a minute into the second quarter, Ferrara tallied her 19th goal for the Buckeyes on the season and giving her team a 4-2 lead.

Murray assisted on Gretchen Gilmore’s goal to cut the deficit in half for Penn State. Ohio State struck back to go back up two on a goal from Ali Beekhuizen.

Ohio State added another from Sophie Baez to stretch the lead to 6-3.

Baez passed it out for Johnson who also scored her second of the game to push OSU even further ahead 7-3. Chloe Johnson scored her hat-trick goal a few minutes later to add yet another for Ohio State, 8-3.

After 4 straight OSU goals, Kristin O’Neill found the back of the cage for PSU to make it 8-4. Lindsay Esptein answered right back for Ohio State to put the lead back at 5.

With 6 seconds remaining in the first half, Kristin O’Neill scored her second goal of the game for Penn State to make the score 9-5 in favor of OSU at half.

Penn State opened the second half with two goals from Brookie Hoss, her second of the game, and Kayla Abernathy to put Penn State within two, 9-7.

Nearly 4 minutes later, PSU cut the lead down to one on a goal from Kara Nealon, 9-8. Ohio State took a timeout to regroup after the Nittany Lions cut down a 5 goal lead to just 1 early in the second half.

Out of the timeout, Penn State’s Mary Muldoon scored to tie the game up at 9-9, after trailing ever since late in the first quarter.

Ohio State took the lead again from Ferrara’s second goal and 5th point of the game, 10-9. Gilmore tied it once again for Penn State with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter, 10-10.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Taylor Regan gave Penn State its first lead since the first six minutes of the game, 11-10.

With just under 6 to play, Ohio State tied the game 11-11 from Lindsay Epstein’s goal. 2 minutes later, Jamie Lasda scored to push the Buckeyes back in front 12-11. The Ohio State Buckeyes would hold on to win the game after Penn State failed to get a shot off in the closing seconds of the game.

Penn State Defensive struggles in the second quarter

The Nittany Lions had a great first quarter defensively, but when play resumed in the second quarter they struggled.

The Nittany Lions gave up six goals in the second quarter and couldn’t seem to find their footing. They struggled to clear the ball and the defensive woes would come back to cost them the game later as they lost by just one goal.

second Half Surge

After scoring a late goal in the second quarter, Penn State came out firing in the second half with four straight goals.

The Nittany Lions managed to erase a five goal Buckeye lead. This caused Ohio State Head Coach Amy Bokker to call a timeout so her squad could regroup. Ohio State did manage to regain the lead for a few minutes before Penn State scored twice to go up by one goal.

The game saw four lead changes in the second Half, but Penn State gave up two late goals to lose their conference rival 12-11.

Lack of Capitalization on Ohio State Turnovers

Ohio State had 16 turnovers on the day, but Penn State failed to capitalize on enough of them to win.

The Buckeyes made their breakaways and Nittany Lion turnovers count, especially in the first half.

Despite their chances, Penn State just didn’t turn the Buckeye mistakes into goals. They need to be able to capitalize on mistakes if they want to turn the rest of their season around and compete for the Big Ten Conference Title.

