Fresh off its first victory since February, Penn State returned to its losing ways.

The Nittany Lions opened their weekend series against Ohio State with a 15-12 loss Friday afternoon.

Coming off an overtime victory over the Wolverines last Sunday, the blue and white could not replicate its success as the Buckeyes came out in full force.

The first minutes of the game were spent mostly on Penn State’s defensive side. However, the Nittany Lions’ defense has shown progress throughout the season in terms of their aggression.

The Buckeyes opened up the scoring early in the first half with a goal from sophomore Ashley Turner. Ohio State kept up its fight by scoring 10 more goals in the first half.

Sophomore Regan Nealon put Penn State on the board after a scoreless first 10 minutes for the Nittany Lions. Fifth-year Maria Auth followed with a free-position goal.

The blue and white scored three more goals in the first half.

In the second half, the Buckeyes opened the scoring again with a goal from junior Jamie Level. Ohio State put up three more goals in the second half.

Senior Sophia Triandafils put up the Nittany Lions’s seventh goal and first score of the second half. Sophomore Olivia Dirks followed Triandafils’ goal.

The Nittany Lions scored five more in the second half.

Ohio State benefits from taking risky shots

Despite being statistically disadvantaged, the Buckeyes’ aggressive style of play was to their advantage.

Ohio State managed to maintain draw controls and consistently turned those possessions into balls in the back of the net without hesitation.

Penn State was able to mark the players in red, however, the Buckeyes caught the Nittany Lions off-guard with their quick passes and well-timed shots on goal.

Inconsistent offense hurts Nittany Lions

Penn State’s offense was timid against Ohio State. It was not able to make the necessary cuts and quick moves to put it in a position of success.

The Nittany Lions did not win 50-50 possessions, which gave Ohio State the advantage.

The blue and white took too much time when it came to putting shots on goal. This allowed the Buckeyes to set up their defense and determine their strategy.

Penn State and Ohio State’s offenses employed opposite tactics, and in the end, the scarlet and gray’s was more effective.

Penn State unable to complete comeback

The Nittany Lions were put in a tough hole to begin the first half due to the Buckeyes dominating in every statistical category.

However, there were instances where Penn State scored consecutive goals. But in the end, Ohio State had more of those chances.

The blue and white managed to come within one goal of the Buckeyes, but the tight deficit slipped away when the Buckeyes scored three straight goals.

The Nittany Lions have struggled all season with consistency in their scoring and Friday’s game against Ohio State was no different.

