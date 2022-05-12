Penn State's top sophomore duo was once again recognized for outstanding work on the field.

Defender Sammy Dupcak and midfielder Kristin O’Neill were named to IWLCA West/Midwest All-Region teams Thursday.

🚨WARNING🚨 Sammy Dupcak will cause problems for your offense!The sophomore defender was lockdown this season, earning her All-Region honors.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/7Fh45Y0n28 — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) May 12, 2022

Dupcak earned second-team honors after starting all 15 games for the Nittany Lions and gathering a team-high 40 ground balls.

One of the best two-way middies in the game😤 All-Region honors for the sophomore midfielder, Kristin O’Neill!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/uvFSQcVS7t — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) May 12, 2022

O’Neill, who led Penn State with 39 goals and 51 points, earned first-team recognition.

The Odenton, Maryland, native's 2.60 goals per game ranked eighth in the Big Ten in 2022.

