Penn State's top sophomore duo was once again recognized for outstanding work on the field.

Defender Sammy Dupcak and midfielder Kristin O’Neill were named to IWLCA West/Midwest All-Region teams Thursday.

Dupcak earned second-team honors after starting all 15 games for the Nittany Lions and gathering a team-high 40 ground balls.

O’Neill, who led Penn State with 39 goals and 51 points, earned first-team recognition.

The Odenton, Maryland, native's 2.60 goals per game ranked eighth in the Big Ten in 2022.

