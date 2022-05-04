Two Penn Staters were named to all-conference teams after standout sophomore campaigns.

Forward Kristin O'Neill and defender Sammy Dupcak were placed on the All-Big Ten first and second teams, respectively.

Congratulations to our 2022 #B1GWLAX All-Big Ten Selections and Sportsmanship Honorees! 🥍🙌 https://t.co/d45sDUFjOG pic.twitter.com/qRIRfpNrOe — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) May 4, 2022

Dupcak started in all 15 games and led the Nittany Lions with 40 ground balls, while causing 14 turnovers.

O'Neill led the team in goals, with 39 on the year, and points, collecting 51 in 15 games.