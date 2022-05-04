Women's Lacrosse vs. Pitt, Dupcak

Penn State's Sammy Dupcak (2) carries the ball up the field during Penn State's game against Pitt at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Panthers 15-7.

 Nick Eickhoff

Two Penn Staters were named to all-conference teams after standout sophomore campaigns.

Forward Kristin O'Neill and defender Sammy Dupcak were placed on the All-Big Ten first and second teams, respectively.

Dupcak started in all 15 games and led the Nittany Lions with 40 ground balls, while causing 14 turnovers.

O'Neill led the team in goals, with 39 on the year, and points, collecting 51 in 15 games.

