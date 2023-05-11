Penn State women's lacrosse earns three all-region players

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse was cooking this season.

Midfielder Kristin O’Neill, along with defenders Sammy Dupcak and Ellie Hollin all racked up All-Regional selections

We’ve got 3️⃣ @IWLCA All-Region selections❕➡️ Kristin O’Neill - First Team➡️ Sammy Dupcak - Second Team➡️ Ellie Hollin - Second Team pic.twitter.com/flEfIVk0n1 — Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) May 11, 2023

O’Neill earned her way on the first team, being electric for her unit accumulating 48 goals with 8 assists.

Dupcak and Hollin were brick walls for the blue and white defensively as they made their way onto the second team. During the season, Dupcak blocked 50 goals and Hollin blocked 29.

