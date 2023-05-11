 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State women's lacrosse earns three all-region players

Women's LAX vs Towson, O'Neill

Penn State midfielder Kristin O'Neill (19) runs down the field in the game against Towson on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 13-12.

 Sienna Pinney

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse was cooking this season.

Midfielder Kristin O’Neill, along with defenders Sammy Dupcak and Ellie Hollin all racked up All-Regional selections

O’Neill earned her way on the first team, being electric for her unit accumulating 48 goals with 8 assists.

Dupcak and Hollin were brick walls for the blue and white defensively as they made their way onto the second team. During the season, Dupcak blocked 50 goals and Hollin blocked 29.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags