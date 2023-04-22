In the finale of the regular season, No. 14 Penn State and No. 22 Johns Hopkins put on quite the performance.

The Blue Jays were dominant on both sides of the ball, as they took down the Nittany Lions 16-12 in a game with Big Ten Tournament seeding implications.

The Nittany Lions didn’t look great to start, but Ashley Bowan sure did. The Blue Jays ripped two quick shots on the sophomore goalkeeper, and Bowan turned away both shots with ease within the opening minute.

The blue and white continued to flirt with danger, as the sloppy play continued and Ava Angello made them pay with the opening goal of the game.

Penn State turned its game on like a light switch, as they started to light up the back of the net. Kristin O’Neill pocketed two goals in just 26 seconds to quickly give the visiting squad the lead.

Less than a minute later, Kara Nealon put the Nittany Lions up two on a nice fast-break goal.

Not much later, Emma Kelly continued her hot scoring stretch, pocketing a fourth unanswered goal for the blue and white on a free-position shot to make it a 4-1 game.

Just as fast as Penn State turned its game on, Johns Hopkins did just the same, as its play very quickly took the game over.

After Bowan made her seventh save of the first quarter, Bailey Cheetham put the rebound in to stop the bleeding.

The Blue Jays then put two more past Bowan in just 34 seconds, and in the blink of an eye, the game was level at 4-4.

The home team did not stop there, as Abbey Hurlbrink scored her second of the game with under a minute to play in the first quarter to give Johns Hopkins the lead once again with a four-goal stretch of its own.

The blue and white quickly responded to tie things up, with Kayla Abernathy scoring her 12th of the year just before the end of the quarter.

It did not take long for the fast-paced scoring to leak into the second quarter, as Cheetham netted her second of the game, pushing the home team back in front 6-5.

Yet again, the back and forth continued with Brooke Hoss putting her name in the box score with her first goal of the game to tie it right back up.

Hoss’ goal made it seven goals in roughly seven minutes of game time, as the two sides' rapid pace dominated the game.

Fans finally got a breather, as it took over five minutes for the game to see another goal; it came as Hurlbrink gave the home side the lead once more.

Shortly after, the game returned to normalcy with its fast paced and high scoring nature, except it was all one-sided.

Johns Hopkins ripped off three goals in exactly a minute, including two by Angello to give the Blue Jays their biggest lead of the day at 10-6.

With under 15 seconds to play in the half, Marielle McAteer made it an 11-6 game on a free-position shot to make it five unanswered for the home team as the first half came to a close.

Despite the 11 goals given up, Bowan posted a single game career-high 15 saves in the first half. Without Bowan, the Nittany Lions might have been looking at a larger deficit.

On top of that, Johns Hopkins nearly tripled the amount of draw controls and shots of Penn State through the first 30 minutes. The 37 shots by Johns Hopkins was the most allowed by the Nittany Lions in a single game all year, let alone a first half.

The blue and white got a quick start in the third quarter thanks to a second goal by Hoss to pull the visiting team back within four.

Penn State could not get much going following the goal. Turnovers and two more goals by the Blue Jays, one being short handed, made it 13-7, the largest lead of the day by either team.

However, the Nittany Lions kept battling as Lauren Saltz scored her third of the season. Shortly after, it seemed like Alaina Hamood had made it a four-goal game, but a stick violation wiped the goal off the board.

The third quarter was much slower than the previous two, and the fourth continued that trend, as Hurlbrink was the lone scorer through the first five minutes of the quarter, making it 14-8.

Penn State’s attempt at a comeback started with another free-position goal by Kelly, then just under 40 seconds later Brooke Barger made it a 14-10 score.

Valuable minutes came off the board as the Blue Jays burned time, but Meghan Murray cut it to just a three-goal game as the pendulum continued towards the visiting side.

The Nittany Lions kept it going with a crucial draw control, but a turnover quickly sent the momentum back the other way, with Hurlbrink scoring her fifth of the game making it 15-11.

The two sides traded late goals with Nealon and Cheetham netting one apiece, as time ran out giving Johns Hopkins a 16-12 victory.

The loss drops the Nittany Lions to 11-5 on the season and drops the blue and white from hosting in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament to being a visitor.

