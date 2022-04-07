Penn State traveled to College Park, Maryland, on Thursday night to take on the No. 9 Maryland on Thursday, looking to end a three game losing skid.

Maryland never trailed throughout the game resulting in a 13-6 win to improve to 11-1 on the year and 3-0 in Big Ten play.

Penn State dropped its fourth game in a row to move to 5-6 on the season, still searching for that first Big Ten win.

After a 30 minute weather delay, the contest began with Maryland getting a goal from Eloise Clevenger a few minutes in.

Penn State tied it up 25 seconds later with a goal from Taylor Regan, followed by three Maryland goals in a row. Penn State was able to get one back to end the quarter with Maryland leading 4-2.

Maryland put together a dominant second quarter of play doubling its lead to make it an 8-4 lead going into halftime.

A defensive battle in the third quarter resulted in just one goal for each team, keeping it a four goal lead for the Terrapins heading into the fourth.

Maryland controlled the final quarter of play to finish off a 13-6 victory resulting in its third win in a row. Penn State will return home on Tuesday to take on in-state rival Pittsburgh.

Another slow start for Penn State

Penn State was not able to get off to a strong start once again in this one, trailing by two after the first quarter and then four going into the half.

Maryland controlled the draw game early similar to how Northwestern did last week, allowing the Nittany Lions more possessions and opportunities to find the back of the net.

Penn State improved in the second quarter, however, winning four draws in a row, but it was not enough to keep up with one of the nation's top offenses.

Penn State has been learning the hard way that slow starts will not get the job done against some of the top teams in the Big Ten Conference.

Turnovers made it hard for Penn State to compete

Penn State already had a tall test going up against the Terrapins, but it did not do itself any favors by turning the ball over 16 times.

Maryland ranks No. 15 in the nation in caused turnovers per game, causing opponents to turn it over nine times a contest. The Terrapins backed up that ranked Thursday, causing 11 of the Penn State turnovers.

These turnovers proved to be critical for the Nittany Lions, as they were not able to gain any sort of momentum on the offensive side, scoring just one goal in over 20 minutes of play between halftime and the third quarter.

Lack of possession

When going up against a top-ten team in the country offensively, Penn State needed to possess the ball and come up with enough shots, something it was not able to do.

The Terrapins outshot the Nittany Lions 26-19, resulting in a seven goal victory as Penn State just could not keep up.

Maryland’s ability to possess the ball throughout led to better possessions and way more shots on goal, ultimately giving it the edge in this one.

