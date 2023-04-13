“All of the lights” were on at Panzer Stadium for an evening thriller between Penn State and Maryland.

The sky was dark, but the lights were bright, as the Nittany Lions trampled the Terrapins 12-7.

With the win, the blue and white improved to 3-2 against conference opponents with one game remaining in the regular season against Johns Hopkins next weekend.

After winning the opening draw control, Maryland controlled possession for the opening minutes.

Early fouls allowed the Terrapins to score two free-position shots off the sticks of Kori Edmondson and Libby May to give them an early lead.

“We were fired up, and it didn’t affect us,” Haley Urgo said. “We knew that we were going to kick it in the air, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Penn State struggled early to even get shot attempts off; however, after Sammy Dupcak caused a turnover, the pace of play for the blue and white quickened.

The defender passed it off to Brooke Hoss, who got fouled, and on the free-position shot, the sophomore put the Nittany Lions on the board.

Each team suffered several shot clock violations because of the defensive formidability.

Halfway through the second quarter, scoring opened up for the blue and white when Meghan Murray found the top shelf of the cage from an open lane up the middle.

Only a minute later, Emma Kelly was fouled, and she scored from free position to give Penn State its first lead of the night.

A momentum shift electrified the team’s defense as it drained the Terrapins’ offensive power.

Six minutes remained in the half when Kristin O’Neill made her mark on the game; her shot found the back of the net after soaring over several Maryland defenders from the left-hand side.

Penn State had scored four unanswered before May bounced a shot that just got by Ashley Bowan, making it 4-3 in favor of the Nittany Lions going into half.

The blue and white started off the second half by winning the opening draw control, giving it immediate possession.

Its defensive containment prevented the Terrapins on their first chances of the half.

Urgo was a force for the Nittany Lions with five of the team’s 11 caused turnovers.

“I couldn’t do it without my offense and all the attackers finishing the shot,” Urgo said. “We had a game plan [and] stuck to it, and I couldn’t have done it without any of them.”

Three minutes into the half, Brooke Barger ran around the cage and fired a shot to open the scoring in the third quarter.

In the cage for the red and gold was Emily Sterling, who came up with several free-position shot saves that kept the game close for its entirety.

Kelly netted one from free position, putting the blue and white up by three, its largest lead of the game.

May continued to put Maryland on its back and secured her hat trick after scoring from free position.

Regardless, Bowan continuously came up big time with the blocks and deflections, diminishing any threat from the Terrapins.

“[She] was on fire today, so that was motivating,” Urgo said.

The Nittany Lions played ruthlessly all game — five players received yellow cards.

On the woman-up, Eloise Clevenger fired from close range after receiving a pass from Chrissy Thomas with just under four minutes left in the third quarter.

Seconds before the third quarter’s end, Kelly charged in and launched a rocket to the back of the cage, scoring her second hat trick of the season.

Penn State kept it going early in the fourth quarter; as Murray battled between three different defenders when working to the cage to score her second of the day.

Shooting star Kelly sideswept another shot for her fourth score, as the Nittany Lions continued to roar under the bright lights.

“I think we all knew how much we wanted to win this game, so we all just had to step up and work as one, and we did that tonight,” Kelly said.

Halfway through the fourth, Edmondson scored Maryland’s second woman-up goal, pushing Penn State’s lead back down to three.

The freshman found the back of the net just minutes later off a free-position shot, making it a two-goal difference at 9-7.

However, Hoss had other plans and reignited Penn State’s attack once more, pushing it to the double digits.

Murray continued her rampage, achieving her hat trick with only three minutes left to go.

Maryland decided to pull its goalie, leaving the cage wide-open to be filled by another Hoss goal — the third Penn State hat trick.

The Penn State bench cleared for a celebration at the center of the field when the clock reached 0:00.

“It’s one of the best feelings just watching them accomplish something so special,” Doherty said. “That’s what it’s all about: coming here to compete hard at Penn State and coming up with some really big wins.”

Defeating Maryland ended its nine-game win streak and pumped momentum into the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions shined bright under the lights in front of their home crowd during the Wear White game for the last time this season.

