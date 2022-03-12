An unfamiliar foe does not always present a staggering challenge.

Such was the case in Penn State’s second home game of the 2022 campaign. The Nittany Lions continued their winning ways, sending Saint Joseph’s home with a 17-8 victory at Holuba Hall.

It was the first time that the Hawks and Nittany Lions did battle.

After conceding the opening goal, Penn State ripped off seven-straight tallies to finish off the first quarter. That trend reached 14 goals before Saint Joseph’s found the back of the net next.

The Hawks never gained traction in a contest that got out of reach rather quickly on the road. Top scorer Lauren Figura was nowhere to be found on the scoresheet.

Figura only managed two shots on goal. Penn State turned to the faces of Kristin O’Neill, Taylor Regan and Mary Muldoon to carry the load.

All three potted hat tricks to help space the margin against the Hawks.

Here are some takeaways from Penn State’s victory.

Turnovers benefit Nittany Lions

With the Hawks winning three of the first four draw controls, Penn State resorted to sound defense to get its offense started.

The Nittany Lions caused a half dozen turnovers through the opening quarter and a half to propel its offense to a staggering 10 goals.

Saint Joseph’s had no answer for the pressure Penn State had to offer. The Nittany Lions' continuous defensive prowess resorted to shots from farther out, leading to inaccuracy.

The lack of sustained attack from the visitors allowed the blue and white to put the throttle down in the attacking end.

By day's end, Saint Joseph's turned the ball over a resounding 14 times in the loss. Penn State caused four of those turnovers against the Hawks.

Possession, possession, possession

Along with the turnovers, Penn State found other ways to get the ball in its sticks. The opening half witnessed a perfect clear game from the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white went 11 of 11 getting the ball from the defensive zone down to the attacking side in the first 30 minutes.

A clear attempt never went wrong for Penn State throughout the entirety of the game. Five more clean clearing attempts in the second half tarnished any chances of a Saint Joseph’s comeback.

Ground balls were a friend to the home squad as well. Penn State ended the contest victorious in that department, 13-4.

Draw controls were split right down the middle in the matchup. Each side was victorious 14 times at midfield.

Spreading the wealth

It was a whole team effort for coach Missy Doherty’s squad Saturday afternoon. Penn State saw nine different goalscorers before the game was halfway expired.

Ten different goalscorers were recognized on the scoresheet once the game went final. There was sisterly love prevalent as Kara Nealon scored her first goal of the season on an assist from Regan Nealon.

Eleven different ladies scored a goal or assist for the blue and white. Penn State prevailed and found scoring depth without freshman sensation Brooke Hoss.

Both goaltenders had the opportunity to be between the pipes for Penn State. Freshman Ashley Bowan started the game for the Nittany Lions and allowed one goal on four shots.

Sophomore Cayden Jarvis recorded three saves and allowed seven tallies in a second half that witnessed Penn State play a more defensive style.

